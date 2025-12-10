 |  Login 
Qatar Steel inks deal with QPMC to recycle construction and demolition metals

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 15:54:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On December 9, Qatar Steel signed an agreement with Qatar Primary Materials Company (QPMC) to recycle ferrous materials extracted from construction and demolition waste at the Rawdat Rashed site. The company aims to boost local raw material supply, reduce dependence on imported scrap, and support Qatar’s long-term environmental and industrial diversification goals. The initiative also contributes to Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting circular-economy practices, lowering landfill volumes and strengthening the link between waste recovery and domestic steel production.

Rawdat Rashed is Qatar’s main facility for handling construction and demolition debris. Operated by QPMC, it processes large quantities of waste, where concrete, aggregates and metals are separated and prepared for reuse. Under the new agreement, QPMC will extract, sort and prepare iron and steel scrap from the site. These recovered materials will then be delivered to Qatar Steel for melting and reprocessing into finished steel products for national infrastructure and construction projects.

The agreement marks a significant step toward enhancing sustainable steel production in Qatar by increasing recycled input material and improving industrial resource efficiency.

Currently, Qatar Steel, part of Industries Qatar, operates a fully integrated steel complex in Mesaieed Industrial City, producing DRI/HBI, billets, rebars and wire rods. The company also runs a production unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone. Its current annual capacities include 2.35 million mt of DRI/HBI, 2.57 million mt of billets and 1.8 million mt of rebar in Qatar, while the UAE facility produces 240,000 mt of wire rod and 300,000 mt of rebar. Qatar Steel additionally manages rebar fabrication and coating facilities and maintains strategic investments in Q-Coat, Foulath Holding and SOLB Steel.


