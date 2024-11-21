 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Primetals...

Primetals to supply new EAF to US steelmaker

Thursday, 21 November 2024 13:25:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that an undisclosed US steelmaker specialized in the production of medium carbon, high alloy and free-cutting steel grades has ordered a new electric arc furnace (EAF) for its plant.

Accordingly, Primetals will undertake the engineering, supply and construction of the new 68-ton EAF with Active Power Feeder power supply technology, as well as a material handling system, auxiliary equipment, and Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems, to the steelmaker.

Also, the new equipment, which will have a production capacity of 750,000 mt per year, will replace two spout-tapping electric arc furnaces, with its start-up scheduled for the end of 2026.


Tags: Europe Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erdemir commissions pilot pyrolysis plant

31 Oct | Steel News

British steel begins carbon capture trial at Scunthorpe

29 Oct | Steel News

Ireland’s Kiernan Structural Steel secures Welsh government funding for capacity investment

23 Oct | Steel News

Tenova to decarbonize Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant with EAF

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir continues investments for net zero emission target

23 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to receive government funding for green steel project at Port Talbot

12 Sep | Steel News

UK Steel calls for lower electricity prices amid green transition

03 Sep | Steel News

New UK government seeks job guarantees for Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant

08 Jul | Steel News

Swiss Steel introduces new green stainless steel product

26 Jun | Steel News

British Steel applies for government support to decarbonize steel plants

25 Jun | Steel News