Primetals to supply new EAF to US steelmaker

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that an undisclosed US steelmaker specialized in the production of medium carbon, high alloy and free-cutting steel grades has ordered a new electric arc furnace (EAF) for its plant.

Accordingly, Primetals will undertake the engineering, supply and construction of the new 68-ton EAF with Active Power Feeder power supply technology, as well as a material handling system, auxiliary equipment, and Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems, to the steelmaker.

Also, the new equipment, which will have a production capacity of 750,000 mt per year, will replace two spout-tapping electric arc furnaces, with its start-up scheduled for the end of 2026.