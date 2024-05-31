Primetals to supply new continuous slab caster to China’s Baosteel

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:16:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Chinese steelmaker Baosteel Zhanjiang has ordered a bow-type two-strand continuous slab caster for its plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong.

Having a production capacity of 3.5 million mt per year, the new equipment will allow Baosteel to produce high-quality and ultra-thick plates up to 700 millimeters in width and at 450 millimeters in thickness. This way, the Chinese steelmaker will cater to the shipbuilding and wind turbine industries.

Also, the new caster equipped with advanced technologies will help reduce energy consumption levels.