﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Primetals to supply new continuous slab caster to China’s Baosteel

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:16:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Chinese steelmaker Baosteel Zhanjiang has ordered a bow-type two-strand continuous slab caster for its plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong.

Having a production capacity of 3.5 million mt per year, the new equipment will allow Baosteel to produce high-quality and ultra-thick plates up to 700 millimeters in width and at 450 millimeters in thickness. This way, the Chinese steelmaker will cater to the shipbuilding and wind turbine industries.

Also, the new caster equipped with advanced technologies will help reduce energy consumption levels.


Tags: Plate Flats Europe Steelmaking Baosteel  

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports down four percent in January-April

31 May | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 22, 2024

30 May | Flats and Slab

Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced heavy plates to BEB Stahl

30 May | Steel News

Turkey’s plate demand weakens, prices stable week on week

29 May | Flats and Slab

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries rise in Q1, exports fall

28 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

28 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable, demand fails to improve

27 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 21, 2024

23 May | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 2.0 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 35.8 percent in Jan-April

21 May | Steel News