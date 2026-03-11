 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Primetals...

Primetals completes EAF upgrade at Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 13:40:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced the upgrade of an electric arc furnace (EAF) at Turkish steel producer Çolakoğlu Metalurji’s plant in Dilovası, Turkey.

According to Primetals, the revamped furnace installation features a newly designed furnace-tilting device that improves movement precision and operating speed. The project also includes the integration of an electromagnetic stirrer (EMS) system supplied by ABB, intended to enhance furnace performance. The plantmaker stated that the upgrade is designed to improve operational reliability, energy efficiency, furnace accessibility, and maintainability at the facility.

Brownfield installation completed within four weeks

According to Primetals Technologies, the project required integrating new mechanical and hydraulic assemblies into the existing furnace infrastructure at Çolakoğlu Metalurji’s plant. The plantmaker noted that the modernization involved aligning the new tilting mechanism and EMS system with the existing furnace shell, foundations and plant infrastructure, as the project was executed in a brownfield environment.

Primetals stated that the entire scope of work, including dismantling, structural adjustments, reinstallation and commissioning, was completed within four weeks.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Çolakoğlu 

Similar articles

Çolakoğlu Metalurji: Our priority in the coming period is to increase the share of low-emission and value-added ...

22 Jan | Interview

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu targets over three million mt of exports in 2025

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji to improve its hot strip mill and expand product portfolio

21 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji to improve product quality with ABB’s EMS for EAF

17 Dec | Steel News

Özgür Özsoy: AI provides significant advantages to steel industry

03 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji commissions second reheating furnace

06 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji plans to be carbon neutral by 2050

26 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Colakoglu Metalurji to increase its HR capacity to 4.5 million mt

06 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu achieves two world records in stainless steelmaking

05 May | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Perception of “dirty steel” replaces “subsidized” and “dumped” steel in global industry

01 Dec | Steel News