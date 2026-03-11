Primetals completes EAF upgrade at Turkey’s Çolakoğlu Metalurji

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced the upgrade of an electric arc furnace (EAF) at Turkish steel producer Çolakoğlu Metalurji’s plant in Dilovası, Turkey.

According to Primetals, the revamped furnace installation features a newly designed furnace-tilting device that improves movement precision and operating speed. The project also includes the integration of an electromagnetic stirrer (EMS) system supplied by ABB, intended to enhance furnace performance. The plantmaker stated that the upgrade is designed to improve operational reliability, energy efficiency, furnace accessibility, and maintainability at the facility.

Brownfield installation completed within four weeks

According to Primetals Technologies, the project required integrating new mechanical and hydraulic assemblies into the existing furnace infrastructure at Çolakoğlu Metalurji’s plant. The plantmaker noted that the modernization involved aligning the new tilting mechanism and EMS system with the existing furnace shell, foundations and plant infrastructure, as the project was executed in a brownfield environment.

Primetals stated that the entire scope of work, including dismantling, structural adjustments, reinstallation and commissioning, was completed within four weeks.