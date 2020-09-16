Premier Pipe and Pyramid Tubular to merge

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:24:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation has announced that its wholly-owned Texas, US-based subsidiaries Premier Pipe LLC and Pyramid Tubular LLC, two leading distributors of OCTG materials and services, will be merging to form a new consolidated company effective October 1, 2020. The new company will be focused on service and technology offerings that improve efficiency and performance outcomes for customers.

A new name for the merged company will be announced in the coming months, while Randall Edwards is to be the CEO of the company.

“Our customers are facing a supply and demand equation that requires collaborative partnership and new solutions. Our longstanding relationships with mills and end-users, combined with an expanding suite of services, allows us to be that creative partner,” Randall Edwards said.