﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Premier Pipe and Pyramid Tubular to merge

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:24:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation has announced that its wholly-owned Texas, US-based subsidiaries Premier Pipe LLC and Pyramid Tubular LLC, two leading distributors of OCTG materials and services, will be merging to form a new consolidated company effective October 1, 2020. The new company will be focused on service and technology offerings that improve efficiency and performance outcomes for customers.

A new name for the merged company will be announced in the coming months, while Randall Edwards is to be the CEO of the company.

“Our customers are facing a supply and demand equation that requires collaborative partnership and new solutions. Our longstanding relationships with mills and end-users, combined with an expanding suite of services, allows us to be that creative partner,” Randall Edwards said.


Tags: M&A  Far East  Japan  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Sep

Japan’s new ship export orders rise in August from July
16  Sep

JFE Steel to reduce carbon emissions over 20% by FY 2030-31
03  Sep

India’s JSPL sells 48.99 percent stake in Omani asset
01  Sep

Nippon Steel seeks overseas M&As
26  Aug

Japan's CR steel strip shipments down 10.4 percent in June from May