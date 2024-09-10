 |  Login 
Japan’s Maruichi Steel Pipe acquires domestic structural steel producer

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 12:10:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Maruichi Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. has announced that it has decided to acquire all shares of the domestic steel producer Sato Mold Steel Works from Minori No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership. The acquisition price has not been disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement and the transaction is scheduled for completion by October 1.

Accordingly, the products of Sato, which specializes in the production of structural steel products, are made of surface-treated steel sheets and widely used in the construction of logistics warehouses, production facilities and other applications. Maruichi Steel Pipe expects the demand for these products to increase in the future.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking M&A 

