 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel and Nakayama Steel to build JV

Friday, 09 May 2025 13:46:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has signed a basic agreement with local company Nakayama Steel Works to form a joint venture company with a capital of approximately JPY 50 billion ($344.35 million) with an aim to capture demand amid an increasingly challenging business environment surrounding the steel industry in Japan and abroad.

At the joint venture, Nakayama Steel will hold 51 percent stake, while Nippon Steel will hold 49 percent stake. The joint venture company will build a new electric arc furnace within the premises of Nakayama Steel’s Funamachi Works. Nakayama Steel will manufacture slabs using the new EAF. Nippon Steel will purchase a portion of those slabs or will commission Nakayama Steel to perform additional processes of rolling and then purchase the processed hot-rolled coils and other products from Nakayama Steel.

The joint venture is planned to be formed in March 2026 with the execution of the joint venture agreement in September 2025. In addition, the construction works for the EAF is expected to start in August 2026 to be commenced in 2030 or later.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking M&A Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to do whatever it takes to close US Steel deal

07 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel tries to win over USW regarding US Steel acquisition

10 Dec | Steel News

Nippon Steel to merge with subsidiary to increase energy efficiency

11 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel inks MoU with subsidiaries on business structuring

01 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects to complete US Steel acquisition in Q3 or Q4

10 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit in Apr-Dec, forecasts completion of US Steel acquisition in FY 2024-25

08 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel to receive loans for acquisition of US Steel

31 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel acquires 20% stake in Canada’s Elk Valley Resources

04 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel to acquire US Steel for $14.1 billion

18 Dec | Steel News

Nippon Steel to acquire 10% stake in Elk Valley Resources for stable high-quality coal supply

21 Feb | Steel News