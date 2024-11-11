Nippon Steel to merge with subsidiary to increase energy efficiency

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its decision to merge with its subsidiary Tokai Co-operative Power Co., Inc. operating in the energy sector.

Accordingly, the company will acquire a 30 percent stake in Tokai held by Nagoya Sanso Center and make it a wholly-owned subsidiary before the merger.

Nippon Steel stated that, by merging with the company, it aims to optimize its operations and increase its efficiency since fuel conversion for coal-fired power generation is becoming important, taking into account global decarbonization efforts.

The transaction is expected to be completed by April 1, 2025.