Nippon Steel to merge with subsidiary to increase energy efficiency

Monday, 11 November 2024 14:58:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its decision to merge with its subsidiary Tokai Co-operative Power Co., Inc. operating in the energy sector.

Accordingly, the company will acquire a 30 percent stake in Tokai held by Nagoya Sanso Center and make it a wholly-owned subsidiary before the merger.

Nippon Steel stated that, by merging with the company, it aims to optimize its operations and increase its efficiency since fuel conversion for coal-fired power generation is becoming important, taking into account global decarbonization efforts.

The transaction is expected to be completed by April 1, 2025.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking M&A Nippon Steel 

