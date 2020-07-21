POSCO’s profit plummets in Q2, production guidance up for 2020

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 14:47:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the current year, reporting an operating profit of KRW 168 billion ($140.36 million), down 84.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and down 76.17 percent quarter on quarter.

In the second quarter, POSCO's revenue decreased by 15.9 percent year on year to KRW 13.72 trillion ($11.46 billion), while its net profit amounted to KRW 105 billion ($87.72 million), falling by 84.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In the second quarter this year, POSCO produced 7.79 million mt of crude steel, falling by 17.47 percent year on year and down 14.01 percent when compared to the previous quarter, in response to weakened demand amid the coronavirus. The restart of blast furnace No. 3 at Gwangyang works which has been under maintenance since February was postponed from June to July. Meanwhile, in the second quarter its finished steel sales decreased by 11.21 percent year on year and decreased by 9.97 percent quarter on quarter to 7.76 million mt.

POSCO has revised up by 3.5 percent its crude steel production guidance for 2020 to 35.3 million mt, from a previous forecast of 34.1 million mt, while it has raised its finished steel sales forecast by 4.32 percent to 33.8 million mt, from the previous 32.4 million mt. POSCO also predicts that its revenue in 2020 will total KRW 55.4 trillion ($46.28 billion).