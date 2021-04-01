﻿
POSCO to supply steel plate for construction of commercial facilities

Thursday, 01 April 2021 16:32:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it will supply 26,000 mt of steel plates for the construction of commercial facilities built by South Korea-based Shinsegae Eng. & Construction Co. Ltd.

The order of 26,000 mt includes 11,000 mt of INNOVILT product, Pos-H, which will be used for the production of H-beams. Pos-H is section steel welded into the form of H-shaped steel using high-quality POSCO steel plates and shows a 5.5 percent reduction in steel frame usage compared to conventional designs. Since it is available in 440 types of customized sizes, clients can reduce cost through optimized design.

Meanwhile, POSCO supplied 42,000 mt of plate for the Lotte World Tower in 2012, 51,000 mt for Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 in 2014, and 43,000 mt for Parc1 Tower in 2017.

“POSCO will expand the choice for construction companies by supplying INNOVILT products, which are premium construction materials. We will continue to release differentiated products and solutions to the steel construction material market,” POSCO stated.


