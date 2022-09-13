POSCO starts semi-finished steel production at Pohang with restart of BFs

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 16:38:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has started producing semi-finished steel with the restart of its blast furnaces at Pohang steelworks.

The company resumed the operation of blast furnace No. 3 on September 10, and resumed operations at blast furnaces No. 2 and No. 4 on September 12.

The rolling line, which suffered the greatest damage from the recent flooding, is under active restoration. About 80 percent of the drainage work of the rolling line has been completed. The hot rolling mill No. 1 and heavy plate mill No. 3 have been drained and the power supply restored.

POSCO is running an emergency shipment response team to stabilize the supply and demand of steel and minimize the damage to customers. The company plans to adjust the production system at its Gwangyang Works to respond to customer demand. POSCO will also sell its stocks to customers to meet their needs for critical materials.