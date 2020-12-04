﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO orders new coke plant for Pohang steelworks

Friday, 04 December 2020 12:22:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that its subsidiary Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth has signed a contract to supply the new coke oven plant No. 6 to South Korean steelmaker POSCO’s Pohang steelworks.

The contract was officially signed on October 23 and includes engineering, the supply of refractories and key equipment, as well as supervision services for the erection and commissioning of two new coke oven batteries, and also a complete new coke oven gas treatment plant.

The batteries are designed to reach a total annual production of 1.5 million mt of coke, while the coke oven gas treatment is designed to treat a coke oven gas flow of 100,000 Nm3/h.

The new coke plant will enable the company to meet the highest standards in terms of coke productivity and quality, emission control, energy consumption and plant safety.

The new coke oven plant is expected to be commissioned in 2023.


Tags: Korea S.  met coke  POSCO  Southeast Asia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Dec

WTO rules against S. Korea in AD duties on Japanese stainless bars 
30  Nov

S. Korean fund sells 1.47 million shares of Nam Kim Group
23  Nov

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.66 percent in October from September
23  Nov

Poland-based JSW’s sales revenues down in Jan-Sept due to coronavirus
19  Nov

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports decline in January-October