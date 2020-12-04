POSCO orders new coke plant for Pohang steelworks

Friday, 04 December 2020 12:22:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that its subsidiary Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth has signed a contract to supply the new coke oven plant No. 6 to South Korean steelmaker POSCO’s Pohang steelworks.

The contract was officially signed on October 23 and includes engineering, the supply of refractories and key equipment, as well as supervision services for the erection and commissioning of two new coke oven batteries, and also a complete new coke oven gas treatment plant.

The batteries are designed to reach a total annual production of 1.5 million mt of coke, while the coke oven gas treatment is designed to treat a coke oven gas flow of 100,000 Nm3/h.

The new coke plant will enable the company to meet the highest standards in terms of coke productivity and quality, emission control, energy consumption and plant safety.

The new coke oven plant is expected to be commissioned in 2023.