South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Australia-based Hancock Group to establish a new low-carbon hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Australia.

The new plant will use hydrogen as a reducing agent in HBI production to reduce carbon emissions.

The companies also plan to jointly develop Hancock’s mine to secure high-quality iron ore supply.