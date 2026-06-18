 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Portuguese...

Portuguese contractor could revive iron ore project in Brazil

Thursday, 18 June 2026 23:53:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Mota-Engil, the Portuguese engineering and construction conglomerate, is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire the idled iron ore miner Bahia Mineração (Bamin), along with the West-East Integration Railway (FIOL).

Controlled by the Eurasian Resource Group (ERG), headquartered in Kazakhstan, Bamin has already exported iron ore using the logistics of the miner Vale, but halted operations last year, when ERG decided to sell the project, which includes the Pedra de Ferro mine and the concession for the FIOL railway.

In total, the conclusion of the works require an estimated $5 billion, including the construction of the last stretch of FIOL, the expansion of the Pedra de Ferro mine's capacity from the current 1.0 million mt per year to 20 million mt per year, and the construction of an iron ore sea terminal in Ilhéus, both located in the state of Bahia.

According to the Brazilian press, Bamin’s sale is in its final stages and is now being reviewed by ANTT, Brazil’s ground transportation agency.

As a bonus, the conclusion of the FIOL railway could pave the way for the development of other iron ore projects in the State of Bahia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines on lower purchases in China

08 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price slips on increased transoceanic shipments

02 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices stable to week ago on solid stores, China furnaces near capacity

12 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian iron ore exports rise 23 percent amid increased China shipments

08 May | Steel News

Vale net profit jumps 39 percent in Q1 2026 on higher iron ore volumes and prices

29 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines by $2/mt from last week

28 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazil Iron waiting on environmental license to produce HBI in Bahia

24 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases by $3/mt from last week on declining Chinese stocks

21 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale iron ore and pellets production increase on yearly basis

17 Apr | Steel News

CSN secures $1.2 billion bridge loan to support ongoing production operations

23 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer