Poland’s Liberty Częstochowa to modernize plate mill to increase output

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:22:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based Liberty Częstochowa will modernize its plate mill in spring next year to increase its monthly production of heavy plates, according to media reports.

The size of the investment has not been disclosed yet, though it is said that the investment will include the modernization of cutting lines and the improvement of logistics.

Toker Özcan, the new director of Greensteel EMEA, stated that the production of heavy plates will reach 55,000 mt in April 2022. The company aims to gradually increase its production to 65,000 mt and then to 85,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.