Pittini completes new Verona bar rolling mill to boost presence in Italy and Europe

Italy's Pittini Group has completed the new bar production line at its Acciaierie di Verona plant, a strategic investment that expands the site's production capacity and strengthens the group's position in the reinforcing steel market. The new line, developed in collaboration with Danieli Group, complements the existing wire rod mill, enabling Acciaierie di Verona to expand its product range while increasing flexibility and efficiency.

The project was officially presented by Pittini Group at Made in Steel 2025, when the company announced that the new rolling mill would become operational by the end of the same year. Subsequently, the project continued as part of the broader modernization program at the Verona plant, and the new line was completed in 2026.

The new line is designed to produce reinforcing steel bars and is part of a plant that has undergone an extensive modernization process over the past ten years. Acciaierie di Verona, which joined Pittini Group in 2015, operates an electric arc furnace steelmaking plant and a wire rod mill. The masterplan launched in 2016 has included, among other projects, a new wire rod mill, a continuous casting machine, upgrades to fume and water treatment systems, and the covering of the scrap yard.

Gagliardi: Flexibility is the added value

Flavio Gagliardi, product manager for reinforcing steel at Pittini Group, explained the strategy behind the new facility, which he sees primarily as a tool to respond more quickly to customer requirements and support the group's commercial expansion.

“The new range produced by the Verona bar rolling mill is primarily aimed at the Italian market, our main reference market, with a gradual expansion into central European markets, particularly Germany,” Gagliardi explained. The plant's location enables the group to combine proximity to Italian customers with greater logistical competitiveness in central European markets.

The new rolling mill has been specifically designed to increase production flexibility. The line can produce bars with diameters ranging from 10 mm to 22 mm, with the possibility of expanding the range to larger diameters in the future. Its high level of automation also allows diameters and lengths to be changed quickly in response to customer requirements. “This translates into a more comprehensive and reliable service, capable of meeting both standard requirements and more specific applications,” Gagliardi stressed.

The new line therefore allows the plant to complement its well-established wire rod production in Verona with dedicated bar production. According to Pittini Group, it introduces a line characterized by a high level of technological innovation, operational flexibility, and low energy consumption and emissions.

Efficiency and sustainability at heart of the project

Commercial and production flexibility goes hand in hand with a strong focus on efficiency, with the aim of increasing the group's ability to respond to market requirements while maintaining high environmental standards.

According to Gagliardi, sustainability is one of the distinguishing features of Pittini Group's portfolio. “The new facility was designed with a strong focus on efficiency and sustainability,” the product manager said, emphasizing that the group's achievements in terms of environmental product declarations (EPDs) place it among the leading European producers and enable it to meet the growing demand for products with a lower environmental impact.