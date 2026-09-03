 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pittini...

Pittini completes new Verona bar rolling mill to boost presence in Italy and Europe

Thursday, 03 September 2026 17:49:16 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Italy's Pittini Group has completed the new bar production line at its Acciaierie di Verona plant, a strategic investment that expands the site's production capacity and strengthens the group's position in the reinforcing steel market. The new line, developed in collaboration with Danieli Group, complements the existing wire rod mill, enabling Acciaierie di Verona to expand its product range while increasing flexibility and efficiency.

The project was officially presented by Pittini Group at Made in Steel 2025, when the company announced that the new rolling mill would become operational by the end of the same year. Subsequently, the project continued as part of the broader modernization program at the Verona plant, and the new line was completed in 2026.

The new line is designed to produce reinforcing steel bars and is part of a plant that has undergone an extensive modernization process over the past ten years. Acciaierie di Verona, which joined Pittini Group in 2015, operates an electric arc furnace steelmaking plant and a wire rod mill. The masterplan launched in 2016 has included, among other projects, a new wire rod mill, a continuous casting machine, upgrades to fume and water treatment systems, and the covering of the scrap yard.

Gagliardi: Flexibility is the added value

Flavio Gagliardi, product manager for reinforcing steel at Pittini Group, explained the strategy behind the new facility, which he sees primarily as a tool to respond more quickly to customer requirements and support the group's commercial expansion.

“The new range produced by the Verona bar rolling mill is primarily aimed at the Italian market, our main reference market, with a gradual expansion into central European markets, particularly Germany,” Gagliardi explained. The plant's location enables the group to combine proximity to Italian customers with greater logistical competitiveness in central European markets.

The new rolling mill has been specifically designed to increase production flexibility. The line can produce bars with diameters ranging from 10 mm to 22 mm, with the possibility of expanding the range to larger diameters in the future. Its high level of automation also allows diameters and lengths to be changed quickly in response to customer requirements. “This translates into a more comprehensive and reliable service, capable of meeting both standard requirements and more specific applications,” Gagliardi stressed.

The new line therefore allows the plant to complement its well-established wire rod production in Verona with dedicated bar production. According to Pittini Group, it introduces a line characterized by a high level of technological innovation, operational flexibility, and low energy consumption and emissions.

Efficiency and sustainability at heart of the project

Commercial and production flexibility goes hand in hand with a strong focus on efficiency, with the aim of increasing the group's ability to respond to market requirements while maintaining high environmental standards.

According to Gagliardi, sustainability is one of the distinguishing features of Pittini Group's portfolio. “The new facility was designed with a strong focus on efficiency and sustainability,” the product manager said, emphasizing that the group's achievements in terms of environmental product declarations (EPDs) place it among the leading European producers and enable it to meet the growing demand for products with a lower environmental impact.

Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 
AuroraMagnani
Aurora Magnani
Editor

Specialized in technical localization and market analysis for the global steel industry, at SteelOrbis I facilitate the flow of critical information among global industry players, managing reports, news, and price analyses with linguistic precision and technical expertise. I am a professional translator specialised in English and Spanish. I completed a Master's degree focusing on professional translation in the fields of medicine and science, law, technology and finance.

Similar articles

EU HRC price uptrend gains clarity as mills return with firmer targets, import offers also refreshed

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Italy's scrap market restarts slowly, demand still weak and prices almost unchanged

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

EU shows moderate import HRC activity, market activity and pricing to gain pace next week

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

Metinvest Adria seeks third partner for Piombino EAF project, construction may slip to 2027

26 Aug | Steel News

Ferriera Valsider declares force majeure following unexpected production breakdown

25 Aug | Steel News

Federacciai and 14 Italian steelmakers eye former Ilva's cold-rolling facilities

21 Aug | Steel News

Italian scrap market still slow amid summer lull, downtrend seems to have ended

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Milan Court of Appeal orders shutdown of hot area of former Ilva within 90 days unless environmental issues are resolved

27 Jul | Steel News

Downtrend slows in Italian scrap market, but demand remains weak

23 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian crude steel production up 6.1 percent in June 2026

20 Jul | Steel News