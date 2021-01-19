﻿
Peruvian rebar sales increase 41.3 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:36:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in November 2020 rose 41.3 percent, year-over-year, to 165,444 mt, the highest level reported so far in the year, statistics agency INEI said. Peruvian rebar sales volumes in November 2020 also rose 8.1 percent, month-over-month, when compared to 152,959 mt in October 2020

As for the accumulated period of January to November 2020, Peruvian rebar sales volumes reached 1.07 million mt, 14.1 percent down, year-over-year. The year-over-year decline is mainly due to the impact of Covid-19 in sales volumes between March and June 2020, INEI said.


