﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commences operations in Colombia

Friday, 27 August 2021 19:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa commenced operations at its Colombian subsidiary, according to a media report by Valora Analitik. The plant’s start-up comes as Aceros Arequipa set up a subsidiary in Colombia, known as Aceros America S.A.S., as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

At the time, Aceros Arequipa said the Colombian business would aid its operations and existing client portfolio in the South American nation. The Colombian subsidiary has a distribution center in the Cali region.

In July this year, Aceros Arequipa had also commissioned its new Pisco EAF mill. The Pisco EAF mill now has a 1.25 million mt/year steel capacity. So far, the company has invested $243 million in the mill, including a recent $23 million investment approved by its board of directors on April 29.


Tags: South America  Peru  Colombia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Aug

Peru seeks mining investments, including new iron ore terminal
17  Aug

Peruvian rebar sales volumes spike in May
16  Aug

Investments in mining in Peru increase 10.6 percent in H1
13  Aug

Gerdau’s Siderperu to import and transform residues into steel
12  Aug

Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in June