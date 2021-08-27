Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commences operations in Colombia

Friday, 27 August 2021 19:25:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa commenced operations at its Colombian subsidiary, according to a media report by Valora Analitik. The plant’s start-up comes as Aceros Arequipa set up a subsidiary in Colombia, known as Aceros America S.A.S., as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

At the time, Aceros Arequipa said the Colombian business would aid its operations and existing client portfolio in the South American nation. The Colombian subsidiary has a distribution center in the Cali region.

In July this year, Aceros Arequipa had also commissioned its new Pisco EAF mill. The Pisco EAF mill now has a 1.25 million mt/year steel capacity. So far, the company has invested $243 million in the mill, including a recent $23 million investment approved by its board of directors on April 29.