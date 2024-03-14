Paul Wurth to build renewable hydrogen plant in Brazil

Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:10:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian electrical energy company Eletrobras has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Paul Wurth Brasil, a subsidiary of German plantmaker SMS Group, for collaboration in the production of renewable hydrogen and its use in industrial processes. The parties will construct a 10 MW plant for the production of hydrogen in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The production at the plant will be made available for supply. Studies for the installation are expected to be completed in less than a year. When completed, the plant will have a capacity 37 times greater than that of Eletrobras’ renewable hydrogen technology development platform on the border between Minas Gerais and Goiás.

“We decided that the construction of our plant would be in a strategic location, close to large industrial plants. This decision aims to facilitate the transport and efficient use of renewable hydrogen, which will initially replace natural gas in industrial processes. And on a large scale, it could be an alternative to several fossil fuels that are currently used,” Paulo Pinheiro, the CEO of Paul Wurth Brasil, said.