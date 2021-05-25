﻿
Pakistan’s scrap imports down two percent in April from March

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 13:36:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 324,732 mt in April this year, decreasing by two percent compared to March and rising by 20.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in April was $159.36 million, falling by 0.1 percent month on month and up 51.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in April amounted to 218,425 mt, up 44.1 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 36.9 percent compared to the previous month. In April this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $169.45 million, increasing by 74.8 percent year on year and down 30.7 percent month on month.


