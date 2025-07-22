Pakistan’s DSL signs PKR 2.08 billion loan restructuring deal to restart rebar production

Pakistani steelmaker Dost Steels Limited (DSL) has taken a significant step toward restarting operations by signing a PKR 2.08 billion ($7.2 million) loan restructuring agreement with a consortium of banks, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. Idle since 2019, DSL hopes to resume its rebar production activities following this financial breakthrough.

Key financial terms of the deal

Component Value Total restructured debt PKR 2.08 billion ($7.2 million) Quarterly installments 16 Down payment PKR 50 million ($175,000)

In addition to the loan deal, DSL recently announced a rights issue worth PKR 4.45 billion ($15.6 million), as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The raised capital will be used for installing a billet-producing melting furnace and strengthening working capital reserves.

DSL has an annual rebar capacity of 350,000 mt. The producer has not provided a specific timeline for restarting production.