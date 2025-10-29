 |  Login 
Pacific Steel Group orders environmental control system from Danieli

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 11:37:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based steelmaker Pacific Steel Group has chosen Italian plantmaker Danieli to supply a cutting-edge ECO Primary Line, an environmental control system developed by Danieli, for its hybrid MiDa plant in California. This project represents a milestone in sustainable rebar production, featuring advanced emissions control and readiness for carbon capture integration.

Advanced emission control for California’s green steel plant

Danieli’s ECO Primary Line will be applied to PSG’s upcoming Hybrid MiDa plant in California, designed to set new benchmarks in environmental performance. Through extensive research and engineering, Danieli developed a comprehensive solution to minimize electric arc furnace (EAF) emissions to industry-leading low levels.

The system specifically targets:

  • Nitrogen oxides (NOx)
  • Sulfur oxides (SOx)
  • Filterable and condensable particulate matter (PM)
  • Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

This technology will significantly reduce air pollution, ensuring compliance with California’s strict environmental regulations.

The ECO Primary Line will be built with the provision for a Carbon Capture System, allowing future integration of carbon recovery technologies.


