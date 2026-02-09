 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Oyak’s...

Oyak’s Miilux OY completes acquisition of Häggblom to expand mining services in Europe

Monday, 09 February 2026 12:20:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s OYAK Group has announced that its subsidiary the Finnish steel producer Miilux OY has completed the acquisition of Häggblom, a Finland- and Sweden-based manufacturer of mining equipment parts and provider of on-site services at mining operations, previously owned by Finnish engineering and technology company Metso.

Production capacity and workforce integrated

According to Oyak, the transaction covers Häggblom’s manufacturing facilities in Finland and Sweden, along with approximately 100 employees, all of whom have joined Miilux OY following the completion of the acquisition.

The company underlined that this integration will significantly increase its production and service capacity in Europe, while allowing Miilux OY to provide faster and geographically closer services, particularly to major mining companies operating in Sweden.

Utilizing idle capacity to support growth

Oyak Group explained that its Finnish operations have reached capacity limits in the production of armor steel, wear-resistant steel and related components. According to Erdinç Kocayanak, chairman of the board of Miilux OY, through the acquisition the company aims to activate Häggblom’s existing idle capacity, enabling higher production volumes and improved profitability.


Tags: European Union Mining 

Similar articles

Sweden’s Grangex signs mining services agreement for Sydvaranger mine restart

27 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian BPI exporters seek price gains with US scrap, buyers take time to react

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Sweden’s Grangex announces new agreement with Anglo American to support Sydvaranger mine restart

30 Dec | Steel News

Poland-based JSW completes strategic deepening of Pniówek mine shaft

18 Dec | Steel News

Poland-based JSW achieves coal production plans in November 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

Norway’s Rana Gruber sets new target of 67% Fe iron ore output by 2029

14 Nov | Steel News

Sweden’s Nordic Iron secures SEK 40 million conditional funding

29 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s LKAB reports net loss for Q3 2025

27 Oct | Steel News

Poland’s JSW launches another longwall at Budryk mine

17 Oct | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal sales and coke output exceed plans in Jan-Aug 2025

16 Sep | Steel News