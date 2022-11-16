﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Outokumpu to sell Argentinian subsidiary to focus on stainless production

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 12:00:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has agreed to sell 100 percent shares of its Argentinian subsidiary Outokumpu Fortinox to Argentina-based consumer electronics and auto parts manufacturer Mirgor, within the framework of its global strategy to concentrate its business on the production of the highest quality stainless steel in central markets and to develop distribution networks worldwide.

Fortinox will continue operating as the exclusive distributor of Outokumpu products in Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia. 

The sale is expected to be completed no later than November 24 this year. 


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Argentina South America Steelmaking M&A Outokumpu 

Similar articles

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge up

15 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Chinese stainless steel prices continue to decline

09 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

08 Nov | Flats and Slab

Outokumpu sees higher net profit and sales revenues in Jan-Sept 

04 Nov | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 44

03 Nov | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices mostly decline

02 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move down

01 Nov | Flats and Slab

Spain’s Acerinox posts lower net profit for Q3

31 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices follow an upward trend

27 Oct | Flats and Slab