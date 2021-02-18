Odisha government launches iron and steel projects by private investors

Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:57:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

A slew of iron and steel brownfield projects by private investors were launched on Wednesday, February 17, by the government of the Indian state, aimed at making the state a steel hub in India, a government official said on Thursday, February 18.

The official said that the projects include expansion of Jindal Stainless’ crude stainless steel production capacity from 1.1 million mt per year to 3.2 million mt per year at its mill located at Kalinganagar, entailing an investment of $936 million.

Also at Kalinganagar, a project was launched for the expansion of Yazdani Steel and Power Limited’s integrated steel mill from 70,000 mt per annum to 1.19 million mt with investments of $330 million.

MGM Minerals Limited commenced a project worth $110 million to construct a 125,000 mt per year sponge iron plant, a 600,000 mt per year iron ore pellet production facility, a 250,000 mt per year rebar and wire rod production mill and a 40 MW captive thermal power plant.

GM Iron and Steel Limited commenced a project to construct a 800,000 mt per year iron ore pellet plant, a 240,000 mt per year direct reduction iron (DRI) mill, a 195,000 mt per year billet production facility, and a 240,000 mt wire rod mill along with a 46MW captive thermal power plant, entailing an investment of $89 million.