India’s KFIL restarts mini-blast furnace at its Hiriyur steel mill

Friday, 19 April 2024 14:12:12 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KFIL), a castings and pig iron producer, has restarted operation of its mini-blast furnace at its Hiriyur mill, a company statement said on Friday, April 19.

The company had shut down the blast furnace on February 22 this year due to weak demand and the prices of pig iron, the company said.

It said that that the shutdown and the subsequent restarting of the blast furnace constituted a strategic move reflecting KFIL’s commitment to prudent operational management in the face of fluctuating market dynamics, prioritising sustainability and efficiency in its production processes.

The Hiriyur mill has a capacity of 155,000 mt per year of crude steel, along with a 250,000 mt per year sinter plant and a 4MW captive power plant.