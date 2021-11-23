Odisha government approves ferroalloy and coke projects

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:34:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved expansion projects of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) and Jindal Coke Limited, a government official said on Tuesday, November 23.

The official said that SMEL has been granted approval to set up a 0.108 million mt per year ferroalloy plant in Odisha along with a 50 MW captive power plant and a railway siding as allied infrastructure, entailing an investment of $44 million.

Approval has also been granted to Jindal Coke Limited to expand its coke and petroleum production plant from 0.425 million mt per year to 0.85 million mt per year, entailing a total investment of $15 million, the official said.