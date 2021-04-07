﻿
Number of motor vehicles in China totals 378 million as of March 31

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:31:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has announced that the total number of motor vehicles in the country amounted to 378 million units, including 287 million cars, as of March 31 this year. In particular, there were 9.66 million newly-registered motor vehicles nationwide in the first quarter of the current year.

At the end of 2020, the number of motor vehicles in China amounted to 372 million units, including 281 million cars. In 2020, there were 33.28 million new registrations of motor vehicles in China.

 


