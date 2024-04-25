﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 12% in April 1-21

Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:31:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 852,000 units in the April 1-21 period this year, down 12.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 2.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 21, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.684 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.

In the April 1-21 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 420,000 units, up 20.0 percent year on year, while declining by 2.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to April 21, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.192 million units, up 31.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices edge up week on week, further movement awaited after May Day holiday

25 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or up slightly

25 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Apr 25, 2024 

25 Apr | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during April 15-21

25 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.4% in mid-April

25 Apr | Steel News

China issues serious warnings to non-VAT exporters, effect on prices too uneven so far

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices rise slightly despite slow trade

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly increase

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 24, 2024

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 17, 2024

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials