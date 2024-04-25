CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 12% in April 1-21

Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:31:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 852,000 units in the April 1-21 period this year, down 12.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 2.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 21, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.684 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.

In the April 1-21 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 420,000 units, up 20.0 percent year on year, while declining by 2.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to April 21, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.192 million units, up 31.0 percent year on year.