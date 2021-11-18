﻿
Nucor to add additional lines to its Kentucky plate mill under construction

Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:49:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced today that it will be adding a blast and prime line at its greenfield steel plate mill currently under construction in Brandenburg, Kentucky. The blast and prime line will have an annual capacity of approximately 120,000 tons and will provide the Nucor Plate Group with even broader capabilities and offerings for customers of our wider and thicker plate products.

The Nucor Steel Brandenburg plate mill is a $1.7 billion capital investment that will employ approximately 400 teammates when it is fully operational. It is scheduled to start-up in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company said the new mill will be able to produce 97 percent of plate products consumed domestically.

"By adding a blast and prime line to our state-of-the-art plate mill, we will be able to better serve customers in key markets, including our Nation's military, infrastructure, heavy equipment, offshore wind and other energy products," said Johnny Jacobs, Vice President & General Manager of Nucor Steel Brandenburg.


