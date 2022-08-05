﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner to build plate processing facility at Nucor’s new mill

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:18:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Klöckner & Co. has announced that it will invest in building a heavy plate processing facility on the premises of US-based Nucor Corporation’s new steel mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky, as part of its efforts to expand its partner network and its footprint in the US market. The new heavy plate processing facility is scheduled to commence production operations in the third quarter of 2023.

The investment by Klöckner is designed to drive the development of sustainable and innovative solutions for the entire supply chain and to extend the range of higher-value-added services.

In addition, the company has reported a net income of €323 million in the first six months this year, compared to a net income of €301 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues increased by 48.8 percent year on year to €5 billion. According to its statement, Klöckner expects significant sales growth in the full year 2022, due to anticipated higher average steel price levels.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Investments Production Nucor 

Similar articles

US domestic plate prices steady after last week's drop

05 Aug | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports up 28.1 percent in June

04 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.3% in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 31

04 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey sees another big drop in local and import plate prices

03 Aug | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local medium steel plate prices by $74/mt for August

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways, supported by local gains

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Nucor announces $6 cwt. drop to plate prices

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-June

29 Jul | Steel News