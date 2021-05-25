﻿
English
Nucor CEO elected Chairman of AISI

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:51:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute’s (AISI) Board of Directors announced it has elected Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corporation, to serve as chairman of the Institute for a two-year term.

“Leon Topalian is one of the global steel industry’s most influential leaders and a vocal advocate for the American steel industry. AISI’s aggressive engagement on key steel industry issues will continue to grow by leaps and bounds under his direction,” said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of AISI. “Leon has fought hard for the interests of the industry and our workers, and I am confident that under his leadership we will continue to achieve success for AISI members and the industry as a whole.”

Topalian takes over the role from John Brett, CEO of ArcelorMittal North America, who has chaired AISI since March of 2020. The election and announcement took place at AISI’s Board of Directors meeting held at AISI headquarters and also virtually.

“This is a critical time for the American steel industry. We are the cleanest and most energy-efficient of the major steel industries around the world, but we continue to face challenges from massive global overcapacity driven by foreign government trade-distorting policies. We need to speak with one voice as an industry if we are to achieve our industry’s key policy objectives, including, among other things, securing significant new federal infrastructure investment that prioritizes the use of clean American-made steel and combatting foreign trade actors who continue to dump their subsidized steel in our market. I am grateful to my fellow Board members for placing their trust in me to lead the Institute on these and other issues. I look forward to working with my AISI colleagues to ensure the American steel industry remains a strong and vibrant part of the American economy,” said Topalian.

AISI also announced that Brett was elected vice-chairman of AISI; and Chuck Schmitt, president of SSAB Americas, was re-elected as vice-chairman.


