Nucor to supply Econiq-RE for Mercedes

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 22:04:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced that it has signed an agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply Econiq-RE for Mercedes-Benz models produced at their Tuscaloosa, AL manufacturing plant.

In a press release, the company said that since its inception in 2022, Econiq has led the global steel industry in certifying low-embodied carbon materials. By using Econiq-RE, an evolutionary category of Econiq that certifies Nucor steel or steel products made with 100 percent renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced to less than half that of extractive blast furnace-based steel production.

"Nucor is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mercedes-Benz as a strategic supplier of lower-embodied carbon steel, which will reduce carbon emissions throughout their supply chain," said Dan Needham, EVP of Commercial. "Our Econiq brand is helping steel end-users meet their growth and sustainability goals, and we are proud that it is going to be a key piece of Mercedes-Benz's path towards a net carbon-neutral new car fleet along the entire value chain."


