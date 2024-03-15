﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor expects to report lower net earnings in Q1

Friday, 15 March 2024 20:20:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation today announced guidance for its first quarter ending March 30, 2024. Nucor expects first quarter earnings to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per diluted share. Nucor reported net earnings of $3.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.45 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

In a press release, the company said the steel mills segment's earnings are expected to increase in the first quarter of 2024 due to higher average selling prices and volumes, particularly at Nucor’s sheet mills.

Earnings in the steel products segment are expected to decrease in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower average selling prices and decreased volumes.

The company said it expects earnings in the raw materials segment in the first quarter of 2024 to be comparable to the fourth quarter of 2023 as improved performance of its DRI facilities is offset by lower margins at its scrap processing operations.


Tags: US North America Nucor 

Similar articles

Nucor to procure DRI pellet from Brazil’s Samarco

13 Mar | Steel News

Nucor announces revised downward pricing for US domestic plate

29 Feb | Flats and Slab

Nucor board approves funding for new rebar micro mill

21 Feb | Steel News

Nucor joins Cleveland Cliffs in HRC price increase, but is the uptrend running out of steam?

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Nucor raises wire rod prices again

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Will US sheet mills roll out another price increase before Christmas?

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Nucor expects lower earnings for Q4

14 Dec | Steel News

Nucor raises rebar and merchant bar prices

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Nucor raises wire rod prices $20/nt

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Nucor to invest $280 million to modernize Alabama plate mill

17 Nov | Steel News