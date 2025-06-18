 |  Login 
North Star BlueScope Steel contracts Danieli for Ohio plant upgrade

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 12:06:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based steelmaker North Star BlueScope Steel has contracted Italian plantmaker Danieli to modernize cooling systems and install new downcoiler at its quality strip production facility in Ohio. Both projects are scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2027, utilizing three planned maintenance outages.

The upgrades target elimination of production bottlenecks and increased capacity at the facility, which originally came online in 1995. Danieli, as the original equipment manufacturer for the hot strip mill, will supply mechanical equipment packages and provide technical services for installation and commissioning.

The cooling system replacement will proceed in two phases, while the new downcoiler installation will occur primarily during normal plant operations. The enhancements will expand the facility's product capabilities and support North Star BlueScope's growth objectives in the competitive steel strip market.


