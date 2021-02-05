﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NLMK Lipetsk upgrades blast furnace No. 4

Friday, 05 February 2021 17:45:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that its subsidiary NLMK Lipetsk has completed an upgrade of its blast furnace No. 4 with a capacity of 2.1 million mt of pig iron per year. The total investment exceeded RUB 23 billion ($308.50 million).

The new technical solutions and advanced materials will ensure stable operations of the furnace for the next 20 years. Following the furnace overhaul, carbon emissions are expected to be reduced by 200 tons per year. After the associated upgrade of air heaters is completed in 2022, the reduction in gross emissions will total 7,700 tons per year.

The equipment is expected to reach its design capacity by the end of February this year.  


Tags: NLMK  raw mat  Russia  CIS  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Feb

Metalloinvest increases output of upgraded BF No. 2 at Ural Steel
03  Feb

Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 0.5 percent in 2020
29  Jan

Evraz’s crude steel output almost stable in 2020 despite pandemic
26  Jan

MMK’s crude steel output down 7.1% in 2020, positive prospects for Q1
22  Jan

NLMK’s crude steel output up one percent in 2020