NLMK Clabecq installs three accumulators as first step in modernizing rolling mill

Friday, 11 June 2021 11:55:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belgium-based thin premium steel plate producer NLMK Clabecq, a subsidiary of Russia’s NLMK Group, has announced that it has installed three accumulators for the future pump room as a first step in modernizing its rolling mill with an investment of €30 million.

The three accumulators dedicated for the new pump room are scheduled to be commissioned in June this year.

The goal of these investments is to strengthen the position of NLMK Clabecq by further enhancing the well-established QUARD® and QUEND® product ranges.


