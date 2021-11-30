Nippon Steel’s Thai subsidiaries to merge

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:43:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that its Thailand-based manufacturing and sales subsidiaries NS-Siam United Steel (NS-SUS) and Siam Tinplate (STP) have agreed to merge around April 2022.

According to the statement, the objective of this merger is to strongly promote the reinforcement of infrastructure throughout the end-to-end process and further enhance the company’s ability to meet customer needs and competitiveness in terms of quality and delivery by fully utilizing the corporate resources of both companies.

NS-SUS has an annual production capacity of one million mt of CRC and 360,000 mt of HDG, while STP has an annual production capacity of 140,000 mt of tinplate and 120,000 mt of tin-free steel.

Meanwhile, the company also plans to acquire or invest in an EAF-based steel mill in China and ASEAN countries to increase its global crude steel capacity to 100 million mt from the current 70 million mt, as SteelOrbis has learned.