Friday, 04 December 2020 15:23:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it will restart its blast furnace No. 1 at its East Japan Works in Kashima by the end of January 2021, due to the recovery in steel demand.

The company temporarily halted its blast furnace No. 1 at the Kashima plant in April this year to reduce its overall steel output volume, as SteelOrbis previously reported.