 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel mulls moving production from Osaka to Sanyo

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 12:26:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steel producer Nippon Steel has announced that it will start a comprehensive study to evaluate the viability of consolidating the production in the Osaka area of Kansai Works into Sankyo Special Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel, to accelerate the integration of Sankyo. The producer would shut down the corresponding equipment in Osaka and would expect the consolidation process to end in the fiscal year 2027-28.

“The special steel industry is changing globally, and the challenges it faces are becoming more complicated. Under these circumstances, in order to improve the corporate value of the entire group, it is necessary to develop a cooperative relationship with Sanyo Special Steel without being bound by constraints and to review and implement measures more rapidly and flexibly,” the company said in its statement.

Nippon Steel acquired Sanyo after a squeeze-out procedure on April 25, 2025.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel and Nakayama Steel to build JV

09 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel to sell shares in Kobe Steel

10 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel to do whatever it takes to close US Steel deal

07 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel aims to fully acquire Sanyo Special Steel

03 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s Nippon Steel starts up new roughing mill supplied by Danieli

08 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel tries to win over USW regarding US Steel acquisition

10 Dec | Steel News

JFE Steel and Nippon Steel apply for government funding for green transition

13 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel to merge with subsidiary to increase energy efficiency

11 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects to close US Steel acquisition by year-end

07 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel applies for government support to accelerate decarbonization

16 Oct | Steel News