Vestas and Nippon Steel partner to boost wind energy supply chain

Denmark-based wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation to collaborate on advancing wind energy projects and building a stronger supply chain in Japan and across international markets. This strategic partnership reflects a joint commitment to sustainability, local content development, and resilient sourcing practices.

Focus on domestic and global supply opportunities

The collaboration will explore business opportunities in the supply of tower steel, particularly from Nippon Steel’s East Nippon Works (Kimitsu) and Kyushu Works (Oita). The materials are expected to support wind energy projects not only in Japan but also in Europe and other parts of Asia.

Both companies will also assess potential in green steel and TMCP (thermo-mechanical controlled processing) steel, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable manufacturing. This move aligns with growing global demand for low-carbon materials in renewable energy infrastructure.

The announcement coincided with the launch of a new study group in partnership with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Emphasizing the importance of this alignment Purvin Patel, president of Vestas Asia Pacific, said, “This initiative further strengthens the collaborative relationship between METI and Vestas, which are based on our shared goals of energy security and a sustainable future.” Through the study group, Vestas and METI aim to ensure stable, large-scale deployment of both onshore and offshore wind projects while strengthening the supply chain domestically and globally.