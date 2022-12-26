﻿
English
Nippon Steel mulls producing reduced iron to reduce carbon emissions

Monday, 26 December 2022 12:03:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation plans to produce low-carbon raw materials using hydrogen to meet rising green steel demand and reduce carbon emissions, according to a report by Reuters.

Accordingly, the company aims to produce reduced iron, while it will continue to invest in coking coal mines and procure coking coal for steelmaking.

Steelmakers are exploring the use of hydrogen for reduced iron production in line with their targets of carbon neutral steelmaking, though reduced iron is produced by using natural gas currently.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

