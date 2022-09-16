﻿
Nippon Steel aims to launch low-carbon steel sales earliest April 2023

Friday, 16 September 2022 11:41:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it will launch sales of “NSCarbolexTM Neutral,” a steel product that is certified as reducing carbon emissions in the steelmaking process, in the first half of fiscal 2023. The company plans to start supplying the product when its carbon emission reduction effect is confirmed and certification from the third party is obtained.

The supply volume in fiscal 2023 is expected to be about 300,000 mt per year and Nippon Steel will begin discussing specific sales terms and conditions with customers individually. However, the company has not decided on the sales prices yet, as various factors such as social systems and the value and cost of reducing carbon emissions are uncertain at the moment and a premium to the prices of steel products is expected to fluctuate depending on the changes in the environment.

The company said that through research and development, Nippon Steel is working to reduce carbon emissions by commercializing advanced and innovative manufacturing processes and will apply these results to the supply of NSCarbolexTM Neutral. In the near term, they plan to take advantage of the carbon emission reduction effects of the new electric furnace in the Setouchi Works Hirohata Area scheduled to start commercial operation within 2022. Nippon Steel is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050.


