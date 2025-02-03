 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel aims to fully acquire Sanyo Special Steel

Monday, 03 February 2025 15:45:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel has announced that it will submit an offer of about JPY 70.5 billion ($455.06 million) to fully acquire domestic specialty steel producer Sanyo Special Steel and to make the latter its wholly owned subsidiary.

The company stated that domestic specialty steel demand is forecast to decrease in Japan due to China’s excess capacity and high exports and that, given an expected increase in demand in markets such as North America and India in the future, it is important to capture global demand in this field.

As a result, Nippon Steel plans to strengthen its competitiveness, overcome competition in severe market conditions and respond to market changes by integrating Sanyo Special Steel into its business.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Japan’s Nippon Steel starts up new roughing mill supplied by Danieli

08 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel tries to win over USW regarding US Steel acquisition

10 Dec | Steel News

JFE Steel and Nippon Steel apply for government funding for green transition

13 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel to merge with subsidiary to increase energy efficiency

11 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects to close US Steel acquisition by year-end

07 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel applies for government support to accelerate decarbonization

16 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Steel to collaborate with two other Japanese companies to design CCS value chain

02 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit and sales in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel inks MoU with subsidiaries on business structuring

01 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects to complete US Steel acquisition in Q3 or Q4

10 May | Steel News