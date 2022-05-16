﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New RMB lending in China amounts to 645.4 billion in April

Monday, 16 May 2022 11:05:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, new RMB lending in China amounted to RMB 645.4 billion ($94.9 billion), decreasing by RMB 823.1 billion ($121 billion) year on year, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBC).

The broad money (M2) balance in China totaled RMB 249.97 trillion ($36.8 trillion), up 10.5 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the increase in March.

The scale of social financing amounted to RMB 326.46 trillion ($48 trillion) as of the end of April, up 10.2 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower than the increase at the end of March. The increase in social financing reached RMB 910.2 billion ($133.9 billion) in April, down by RMB 946.8 billion year on year, while it came to RMB 4.65 trillion in March this year, signaling insufficient demand for finance in the real economy.

The limit of new special bonds will amount to RMB 3.65 trillion in 2022, with RMB 1.35 trillion being issued in the first quarter, indicating there is a remaining limit of RMB 2.3 trillion. Based on previous experience, 80 percent of new special bonds will be issued in the second quarter of the year, which means there will be RMB 1.57 trillion issued in April-June. Since some local governments will issue their local government bonds in the May-June period, the scale of government debt will exceed RMB 1.0 trillion for the last two months of the second quarter.


Tags: China Far East economics 

Similar articles

18 Apr

China to cut RRR by 0.25 percentage points as of April 25
12 Apr

New RMB lending in China amounts to 2.12 trillion in March
09 Feb

China’s GDP growth to slow to 5.5 percent in 2022
30 Dec

China expected to target GDP growth of 5.0-5.5 percent in 2022
07 Dec

Required reserve ratio for China’s financial institutions to be cut as of Dec 15
07 Dec

China's GDP to increase by 5.3 percent in 2022
12 Jul

China to cut required reserve ratio on July 15
16 Jun

China’s MOF issues special fund for development totaling RMB 4.467 billion
12 May

PBOC: Global commodity prices may continue to rise
11 Mar

New RMB-based lending in China amounts to RMB 1.36 trillion in Feb