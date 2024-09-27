PBOC cuts RRR by 0.5 percentage points as of September 27

The People’s Bank of China’s cutting of the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks by 0.5 percentage points has become effective as of September 27, a move which had been awaited following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut last week and the PBOC’s announcement on September 24 that it would make such a cut. This will release RMB 1 trillion ($142 billion) in long-term liquidity into the market.

Meanwhile, from September 27, the open market seven-day reverse repurchase operation rate has been adjusted from the previous 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent, down 20 basis points. This move will likely lead to a decline in the loan prime rate (LPR) next month.

The PBOC stated that it will adhere to a supportive monetary policy, increase the intensity of monetary policy regulation and control, improve the precision of monetary policy regulation and control, and create a favorable monetary and financial environment for the steady and high-quality economic development of China.