 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Goldman...

Goldman Sachs raises China’s GDP growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 11:55:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based investment banking company Goldman Sachs has upgraded its forecast on China’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year and next year due to the government’s recent stimulus measures, according to media reports.

Accordingly, China’s GDP is forecast to grow by 4.9 percent in the current year, compared to an earlier estimation of 4.7 percent. Moreover, the bank has revised its forecast for next year’s GDP growth to 4.7 percent from 4.3 percent. “The move clearly indicates that policymakers have made a turn on cyclical policy management and increased their focus on the economy,” Goldman Sachs stated.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, different analysts from the major investment banks are expecting China to issue at least RMB 2 trillion ($283 billion) in special bonds to provide support for the targeted GDP growth of five percent set for 2024.


Tags: China Far East Opinion Economics 

Similar articles

Goldman Sachs cuts China’s 2012 economic growth forecast to 7.6%

07 Sep | Steel News

IMF cuts 2012 GDP growth forecast for China to eight percent

17 Jul | Steel News

Steel Scene flat rolled panel: Learning to cope in the current environment

11 May | Steel News

IMF predicts Chinese GDP growth of 8.2 percent in 2012

19 Apr | Steel News

China’s GDP estimated to rise by 8.4 percent in Q1

05 Apr | Steel News

China’s GDP forecast to rise 8.4 percent in Q2

04 Apr | Steel News

Standard and Poor’s foresees 8.3 percent Chinese GDP growth in 2012

20 Mar | Steel News

Sam Walsh: China to remain key driver in iron ore demand

07 Mar | Steel News

DiMicco: Comments that new currency bill will cause trade war is “ignorant”

21 Oct | Steel News

Asian Development Bank: China's GDP to grow by 9.6 percent in 2011

01 Aug | Steel News