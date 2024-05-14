﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s MOF to issue 30-year special sovereign bond on May 17

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:05:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On May 13, China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued arrangements relating to the issuance of general treasury bonds and ultra-long special sovereign bonds in 2024, aiming to support the real economy. In particular, a 30-year special sovereign bond worth RMB 40 billion ($5.6 billion) will be the first to be issued on May 17.

According to the MOF’s plan, China will issue RMB 1 trillion ($140.8 billion) of ultra-long special sovereign bonds in 2024, which will be divided into three varieties, 20-year, 30-year and 50-year bonds, on all of which interest will be paid every half year. The first 20-year special sovereign bond will be issued on May 24, while the first 50-year special sovereign bond will be issued on June 14. Moreover, special sovereign bonds will be issued six times in the April-June period this year, 10 times in the July-September period, and six times in the October-December period this year.

The issuance of ultra-long special sovereign bonds will also support sentiments in the steel market.

$1 = RMB 7.1053


Tags: China Far East Economics 

Similar articles

Total financing in Chinese economy down sharply in Jan-Feb, more stimulus expected

18 Mar | Steel News

State-owned banks of China cuts deposit rates on December 22

22 Dec | Steel News

SHFE to decrease transaction fee for rebar futures contracts

08 Dec | Steel News

China to issue RMB 2.7 trillion of new local government bonds for 2024 in advance

27 Nov | Steel News

China urges relevant market players not to inflate prices in iron ore market

24 Nov | Steel News

DCE limits trade volumes and margins to prevent iron ore futures speculation

16 Nov | Steel News

DCE limits iron ore futures trading volumes to ease recent rises

07 Nov | Steel News

PBOC cuts reserve ratio for financial institutions for second time this year

15 Sep | Steel News

China’s real estate data still negative for August, gradual improvement expected

15 Sep | Steel News

Credit data in China improves sharply in August on back of stimulus policies

11 Sep | Steel News