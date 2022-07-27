﻿
New railway lines totaling 2,043.5 km put into operation in China in H1

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:08:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that the new railway lines in China being put into operation in the first half this year amounted to 2,043.5 kilometers, including 995.9 kilometers of high-speed railways.

In particular, the new railway lines being put into operation in June reached 1,462.2 kilometers, accounting for 71.5 percent of the total new lines being put into operation in the first half of this year.

China Railway Corporation stated that it will accelerate the construction of transport infrastructure and will give full play to the advantages of railway construction - including the creation of a large labor force, having a long industrial chain, and playing a key role in driving economic growth. In 2022, CRC will ensure the operation of a series of lines, including the Changde-Yiyang-Changsha line of the Chengdu-Xiamen railway line, the Beijing-Tangshan line, the Huzhou-Hangzhou line and the Mile-Mengzi line.


