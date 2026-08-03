New house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.09% in July amid launch of high-quality residential projects

In July this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 17,229/square meter ($2,537/sq.m.), up 0.26 percent month on month, while rising by 2.09 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in July, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 12,584/square meter ($1,853/sq.m.), down 0.44 percent month on month, 0.02 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in June this year, while down 7.68 percent year on year, the same declining pace compared to the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month.

In the new residential house segment, the launch of high-quality residential projects in key cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Hefei in July sustained the structural upward trend of month-on-month average new house prices in the 100 major cities.

The construction sector's total share in China's steel consumption amounted to 49 percent in 2025, including steel usage in both real estate projects and infrastructure.

The second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities indicated a faster decline in July, signaling the continuing weakening trend in the real estate sector, which will exert a negative impact on the demand for longs steel products.